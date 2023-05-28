Sunday, May 28, 2023
Linda Caicedo: the great assistance that excited Real Madrid women's

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 28, 2023
in Sports
Linda Caicedo: the great assistance that excited Real Madrid women’s


Linda Caicedo is looking for Real Madrid’s first title this Saturday | TimeLinda Caicedo.

ALEJANDRO MATÍAS / KRONOS AGENCY

The precision of the young woman was a push to achieve the feat. Leicy Santos celebrated with Atlético.

Linda Caicedo was unable to celebrate her first title with Real Madrid this Saturday. The Colombian jewel was the protagonist in the match that her team lost on penalties against Atlético de Madrid, in the final of the Copa de la Reina. Caicedo, who played 82 minutes, provided the assist for the second goal for the meringues.

The great assistance of Linda Caicedo

Linda Caicedo, in action.

In the 56th minute, after taking a short corner kick from the left, Caicedo dribbled to open up the space needed to launch a cross.

From the right, with great precision, the young Colombian assisted the Spanish Ivana Andrés, who made it 2-0 with a header.

Then, in the last minutes, Atlético de Madrid equalized. In penalties, the mattresses prevailed.

In detail: Linda Caicedo did what she could, but the women’s Real Madrid lost their first final

SPORTS

