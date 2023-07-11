Nayeli Fivesinger from Chiapas, previously reported missing, has been releasedaccording to the president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, during the morning conference held on Monday, July 10 at the National Palace. The president received this news during his recent weekend tour, although he did not provide further details about it.

lady five had been deprived of her freedom on June 22 in the capital of the state of Chiapasbecame the center of a negotiation for the release of 16 workers of the Secretary of Public Security and Citizen Protection of Chiapas (SSPyPC), who had also been kidnapped.

During the kidnapping, the alleged kidnappers of the SSPyPC employees released a video in which they demanded the release of Nayeli Five in exchange for releasing his hostages.

During that time, videos of alleged clashes between the kidnappers and the police forces.

Similarly, recordings circulated whose authenticity could not be verified, in which the kidnapping of the 16 workers with the of the young singeralleging that she had ties to an opposing criminal cartel.

President Lopez Obrador expressed during the morning conference that, although no further details were given about the rescue of Nayeli Five, is happy about his return and affirmed that respect for the population of Chiapas prevents further details on the matter from being revealed.

The president also mentioned that, no matter when he says it, the information will not be disclosed, since only what they consider harmful is disclosed.

Kidnapping

Nayeli Cyrene Cinco Martinezis a young singer who was kidnapped in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapason June 22 by an armed group that broke into his home located in the Santa Clara subdivision.

They asked for an exchange of Nayeli with the workers of Chiapasclarifying that they will deliver them safe and sound in exchange for her also appearing alive.

Nayeli Five, presumably she was kidnapped by order of "El Pulseras", whom they identify as the head of the plaza of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Who is Nayeli Cinco

Nayeli Cyrene Five She is a 30-year-old girl who dedicated herself to singing in establishments in Tuxtla to earn a living.

The woman has two daughters, with whom she tried to flee the day an armed commando deprived her of her liberty. As she could, she jumped over the roofs of said area accompanied by her daughters, however they took her away and her daughters were protected.