Statistics of the Ministry of the Interior revealed that 825 run-over accidents occurred on the country’s roads last year, while failure to give priority to pedestrian crossing caused 81 accidents, in addition to the occurrence of a number of accidents as a result of pedestrians’ non-compliance with crossing from the places designated for them.

In detail, last year, the country’s roads recorded 3,945 accidents, distributed by 2,664 collisions and collisions between vehicles, 825 run-overs, 430 deteriorations, in addition to 26 accidents for other reasons.

During the year 2021, 3488 accidents occurred at the state level, distributed among 2428 collision accidents, 717 run-over accidents, 328 deterioration, and 15 other accidents. These accidents resulted in the death of 381 people, 276 serious injuries, in addition to 2249 moderate injuries and 1696 minor injuries.

And the traffic authorities in the country activated the automatic control systems, and installed radar devices that operate with artificial intelligence technology to monitor pedestrian crossings and monitor vehicle violations that do not allow giving priority to pedestrian crossing from the places designated for their crossing.

According to the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law, failure to give priority to pedestrians in the places designated for their crossing requires a fine of 500 dirhams and six traffic points recorded on the driver’s license.

Article No. (89) of the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law applies regarding pedestrians’ non-compliance with traffic lights and pedestrians crossing the road other than the places designated for their crossing, and its violation is a fine of 400 dirhams.

The Ministry of the Interior stressed, within its ongoing awareness campaigns, the importance of adhering to traffic laws, leaving a sufficient distance between vehicles, taking caution and not exceeding the speed limit on the roads, stressing also that the safety of pedestrians on the roads is a joint responsibility between road users and pedestrians, and road users have a major role in achieving Safety through caution and attention, and giving priority to crossing safely for pedestrians.

Last year, the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Federal Traffic Council, launched a traffic awareness campaign under the slogan “Safety of pedestrians and drivers from run-over accidents” with the aim of enhancing traffic awareness for road users of the importance of adhering to traffic and traffic rules, and giving priority to pedestrian crossing from the places designated for them, in order to preserve their safety. and the safety of others.

The awareness campaign comes as part of the Ministry’s efforts to reduce run-over accidents that pedestrians and pedestrians are exposed to, by reminding drivers and road users of the importance of following traffic instructions for pedestrian crossing, paying attention and focus while driving, respecting pedestrian crossing lines, and adhering to speed limits set within cities. Or on the outer streets so that they can control the vehicle and pay attention to road surprises and avoid run-over accidents.

For its part, the Traffic and Patrols Directorate of the Abu Dhabi Police called on pedestrians to adhere to safe crossing from the places designated for them, use bridges and tunnels, and adhere to pedestrian light signals at intersections that work in conjunction with light signals to regulate the movement of vehicles.

And she warned of the danger of random crossing of roads, which is one of the main causes of run-over accidents, and urged pedestrians to adhere to the correct rules for crossing roads and to ensure that the street is free of vehicles.

• 81 accidents due to failure to give priority to pedestrian crossing.