Mexico.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) it was named “Tirano of the Year 2022” for the magazine Index on Censorship (Index on Censorship), due to the attacks against journalists in Mexico.

Index on Censorphip, led by British activist Ruth Anderson, declared AMLO the winner of the “Tyrant of the Year” contest, where competed against 12 presidents pointed out for attacking against freedom of expressionincluding the North Korean dictator kim jong un and the Nicaraguan Daniel Ortega.

Although the “competition was tough,” according to the publication, President López Obrador was crowned “Tyrant of the Year” because he Mexico became the country with the most journalists killed in 2022 Worldwide.

“Our ‘Tyrant of the Year’ is Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico. Obrador presides over a country that has the dubious honor of being the country in which more journalists were murdered last year than any other,” Index on Censorship explained.

In addition, the Global Witness organization considered Mexico as the most dangerous place to be an environmentalistcoupled with the alarming figures of kidnappings, assaults and arrests during his six-year term thanks to the “climate of impunity“.

The British magazine added that another reason to declare AMLO “Tyrant of the Year” is his closeness to the Army, to which he has given more powers and has commissioned 4T mega-works such as the Mayan Train and the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA). .

“Obrador has also grown fond of the military and Donald Trump and lashed out at women, NGOs and the New York Times. Forbes called Obrador ‘a human rights disaster,'” the publication stressed.

Index policy and campaign manager Nic Williams, who nominated López Obrador for the award, noted that AMLO’s victory as “Tyrant of the Year” is a sign of the “Structural threats to freedom of expression in Mexico“, the most dangerous country in the world for journalists.

“When Obrador came to power in 2018, he did so with a promise to lead the country out of a dastardly spiral of crime, corruption and inequality. People were cynical about these promises at the time and it’s a shame to see their cynicism was correct”, lamented the British magazine.

