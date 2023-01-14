Sailing on board an IMOCA 60, a sailboat over eighteen meters long with two foils that lift the boat out of the water at the right speed, cannot be compared to sailing on any other boat, says Rosalin Kuiper. Previously driving a Formula 1 car, she suspects, another mix between man and machine, on the verge of what a man with his common sense and physical strength can handle.

Kuiper gives an example: except when leaving the harbour, the boat is steered by an automatic pilot at all times. The crew members feed it with data, and they hoist the sails. But at speeds of between 40 and 60 kilometers per hour, it is impossible for a person to be at the helm for more than a few minutes, says Kuiper. “Your brain capacity can no longer afford the focus, it is too intense for that. After ten minutes you are exhausted.”

The sailors spend 90 percent of the time on board in a cockpit with windows all around. Sitting outside is dangerous, it goes too fast for that. “You don’t sit on the hood of your car at 60 kilometers per hour,” says Kuiper. Any promotional videos showing the crew members on deck or even in the mast are just for show, she says.

During maneuvers, if a sail needs to be changed or if something is broken, the boat is put downwind so that the sailors can safely go on deck. Then they dive back into the cockpit, only then can they wind up again (turning the bow towards the wind). Kuiper: “Everything happens in the cockpit, on deck you are a passenger. And as soon as you wind up, you immediately spray away again.”

In short: the crew of five – four sailors and one on-board reporter who reports – with whom Kuiper departed this Sunday from Alicante, Spain, aboard the sailboat of the German Team Malizia for the first leg of the Ocean Race, the sailing competition around the world (see inset), is “the limiting factor” , she says a few weeks before departure. “And I’ve never experienced that.”

Co-skipper

Participation in the largest sailing race in the world is a dream come true for 27-year-old Kuiper: eight years ago she formulated the goal of sailing the Ocean Race for herself. This year she is the only Dutch participant to sail around the world. In the other racing class VO65, the Dutch team JAJO with skipper Jelmer van Beek is participating, but due to a lack of money, those boats only participate in the European stages of the competition.

Last year, the call Kuiper had dreamed of came from Germany: skipper Boris Herrmann asked if she wanted to be part of his team. Now she is co-skipper and responsible for all technology on board. “But I’m not doing it alone. On land there is a technical team of forty people whose knowledge we need to be able to sail this boat.”

There is an automatic pilot, you are inside, you have support from a technical team. Can this still be called sailing?

Cooper thinks for a moment. “Yes, it is still sailing, but with much less feeling. In the VO65, on which I have sailed a lot, you sit on deck, you feel the wind, the swell of waves, you are in control of the helm. Then you can sail much better based on your senses. Now a computer is at the helm. It steers better, but also more unnaturally than a human being. So you can’t sense what’s coming, you’re constantly on edge because something unexpected can happen. I think that means you have to use very different parts of your brain.”

Life on board is tough, says Kuiper. “The intensity of everything is very high, even sleeping.” The high speed with which the sailboat travels over the waves causes the crew members to bounce up and down, because the boat is made of carbon they feel a constant vibration, and the whistle of wind along the keel “sounds like there is a baby next to you 24 hours a day is screaming,” says Kuiper.

On board, she eats almost exclusively freeze-dried food from vacuum-sealed bags – “astronaut food” – which she heats up with boiling water. To avoid burning her hands while pouring, she wears special gloves in some conditions.

She only gets dressed and undressed if the weather conditions allow it, otherwise she sleeps in her thermal clothes. There is hardly any privacy on board, she defecates in a bucket in front of the others. The sailors sleep in a bunk, strapped so that they cannot be launched out of bed and with noise cancellation earplugs in. With a bit of luck they sleep three hours a day.

The crew alternates in pairs, in shifts of four hours. Continuing longer is simply irresponsible. Kuiper: “Do you know the Villa Volta, the Efteling attraction? It’s like you’ve stepped into it permanently.”

It all sounds pretty intense. Is it fun to do?

Cooper purses her lips. “Pff, that’s really hard for me to say.” She falls silent.

“Sailing with this boat is often not fun, but honestly it is offshore usually don’t sail. I think about 80 percent of the time you wish you weren’t on board. And the difference with other boats is that here the lows be even more extreme.”

Then why are you doing it anyway?

“I think I want to ask the ultimate of myself. Just before the start I see what it does to my body and my brain, how much I am going to throw myself into the deep end. That’s the kick for me. If I can do this, I will be very proud and happy. And don’t get me wrong, in the 20 percent of the time when the sailing is going well and you’re foiling, you’re really flying. It is a magical and powerful feeling, you are connected to nature and you really feel the king of the world. I can imagine that no one understands it, but you feel so much adrenaline that it is really kicking.”

Does it concern you that something could happen to you on board, or even worse: that you fall overboard?

“You are aware of that every day. If you fall overboard, there’s a 90 percent chance you won’t survive, because you’re sailing so fast that it takes forty minutes for the sails to lower and you’re turned around. In the Southern Ocean the water is 1 degree Celsius, so you will be hypothermic within fifteen minutes.

“At sea you are unreachable for a helicopter and other ships are often not around, so you have to do it yourself. As one of the two medical workers on board, I learned the toughest things to survive, like amputating my legs. So you never do anything unconsciously, but you always make a risk analysis of what you want to do and how you can do it safely.”

How do you deal with the threat of death?

“I never think about it. I know what the dangers are, but I actually deal with them. Getting emotional doesn’t do anything for me anyway. Yes, it may be the last time, but I live my life to the max and enjoy it every day. I wouldn’t regret anything. I always come back, otherwise I would consider it selfish in front of my family and my friend.”

Photo Bastiaan Heus



800 kilos of sail

In preparation for all the tests, Kuiper and her team spent months in the gym, five times a week. Many exercises for their core stability, to strengthen their back, and to strengthen their neck; all to be able to absorb the blows of the boat properly.

They have also trained on strength, because they regularly have to carry sails. There are eight different types of sails on board, ranging in weight from 40 to 90 kilos. In total there is about 800 kilos of sail on board. Kuiper: “Those sails must be moved when the course changes: if the team sails on the port side, then the sails that we do not use must be on the starboard side for balance, and vice versa.”

Kuiper has also mentally prepared himself for life at sea. She has agreed with herself to sit out on the deck for half an hour every day. “I need that, I’m really an outdoorsman.” In addition, she has set three goals with her mental coach that she wants to achieve during the race: to have fun every day, to sail every leg of the race, and to add something to the atmosphere on board every day.

How do you do that, improve the atmosphere on board?

“On board everyone is surviving, so you have very different social interactions with each other. If someone is ill, you feel bad for them, but you also think: ‘That means I have to work a lot harder, and I’m already having such a hard time.’

“I’m going to try to give everyone a little love every day, for example by making jokes, making coffee or just asking how they are doing. It can also be something as simple as a sausage, such a small French sausage, take it with you and cut it. Just really nice fat, that makes everyone happy. I think it is very important that the others are doing well.”

Is it then difficult to think about yourself?

“Now that you mention it, I think it will be very difficult. Over the past ten months I’ve been so busy with all the preparations that I sometimes forgot myself. That will be a challenge.”

How are you going to make sure you succeed?

“First of all, by making sure that everything is well organized here in the Netherlands. You have so much time at sea, you think so much during unguarded moments, it’s nice when things are going well at home with my family and my boyfriend, and also between us. That’s one less thing to worry about. Not having to think about what I’m eating because everything is pre-selected and packed also takes away a major stressor.

“I think the most important will be my meditation exercises. I have three types of exercises that I do in bed. I do body meditation, where you pay attention to your whole body little by little, I have a jazz playlist that has been the same for years that helps me fall asleep quickly, and I’ve taught myself a form of self-hypnosis. In my mind I then go to my happy placethen I feel my body relax and then I know it is safe to go to sleep.”

What does your happy place look like, is it at sea?

“No, that is in the mountains, always near the same kind of stream. In my free time I prefer to be in the mountains rather than at sea, because I always relax when I’m there. The mountain air makes me feel cleansed. Life is just like at sea: you are in nature and there are far fewer stimuli. Life is simple, wonderful. That’s actually what I’m looking for.”