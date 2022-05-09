Cuba.- President López Obrador closed his diplomatic activities with a meeting that was not part of the president’s agenda on Cuban soil. The meeting was with Raul Castro and it was from private character.

AMLO He went to his appointment with Raúl once he was decorated with the José Martí Order, after having starred with Díaz Canel in two acts at the Palace of the Revolution and in the Plaza de la Revolución.

To date, the governments of both countries have not released photographic or audiovisual material from the meeting held between AMLO and Raul Castro.

After having met with Raúl Castro, AMLO left for the José Martí International Airport to take a commercial flight at 10:45 p.m. (Havana time) to Mexico City.

Raúl Castro, a lifetime leading Cuba

Raúl Castro is one of the survivors and outstanding leaders of the Cuban Revolution. Along with his brother Loyalty, came to power in 1959. From then on, Fidel would take command of Cuba, retiring shortly before his death. Not without first giving full powers to Raúl. It was thus that in 2008 Raúl Modesto Castro Ruz assumed the position of maximum president of the Caribbean island, a position that he would hold until 2018. It is from then on that power falls to Miguel Diaz Canel. Raúl combined taking the reins of the country with the general secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PPC), a position that he would not leave until 2021.

Upon abandoning the presidency in 2018, the Cuban people had as their maximum leader the first president in 60 years, not emanating from the Revolution or from the Castro family. About to turn 91, Raúl is still present at public events related to the commemoration of the Revolution or workers’ causes. Raúl’s last public appearance dates back to May 1 of the current year as part of the celebrations for the Labor Day.

