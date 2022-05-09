Smiling and calm, Carlos Alcaraz addressed the media after ten at night, three hours after crushing Alexander Zverev on the Caja Mágica ground (6-3, 6-1) and becoming the youngest champion in the history of the Mutua Madrid Open: 19 years and three days. Accompanied by the champion trophy, Carlitos, as he likes to be called — “Carlos reminds me of when my parents used to scold me, it sounds very serious to me,” he said with a laugh — revealed that the day of the final did not start the best possible way: “In the morning I woke up with a swollen ankle and a blister from the fall I suffered against Rafa [en cuartos de final]. It was hard for me to walk a little bit, but we managed to do a few things to be 100% in the game”.

After a first half of the year full of successes —four titles and only three defeats, against Berrettini (Australian Open), Nadal (Indian Wells) and Korda (Montecarlo)—, Alcaraz confirmed his absence in the Masters 1,000 in Rome next week: “I have valued it with the team and I think it is better for me to rest. I need to recover my ankle to be 100% in Paris”.

Carlos Alcaraz returns a ball in the final this Sunday in Madrid against Alexander Zverev. Photo: INMA FLOWERS | Video: J. MARMISA / J. CASAL

There, the Murcian knows that he arrives for the first time as a favorite at one of the four big events of the year. “It is special to me. Roland Garros was the first Grand Slam in which I reached the third round. This year they will take me as the favourite, but I don’t take it as extra pressure, but rather as motivation. I really want to go, fight to win and show my level”.

Alcaraz, who after melting Zverev recalled his origins by signing the camera that broadcast the match —“Long live El Palmar and long live Murcia”—, once again dodged the flattery that placed him as the best tennis player on the planet. “I consider that I am playing very well and that I am doing well on clay, but, as I said in Monte Carlo, where I lost in the first round, you learn from everything”, he stated before recalling that the best tennis player in the world is still Novak Djokovic: “ I say it again, Djokovic is number one. They told me that tomorrow I am going to be number six, which means that I have five tennis players ahead of me to be the best”.

After an unblemished stretch of the season, in which he has raised the Masters 1,000 in Miami, the Conde de Godó and Masters 1,000 in Madrid in just 36 days, Alcaraz recalled that he still has a lot to improve: “Look at Rafa, Djokovic or Federer. They all keep improving and never stagnate. That’s why they are so good. It is true that I have good shots, but I can still improve a lot”. And he added: “I love to train to improve, but I like to compete more. With Juanki [Juan Carlos Ferrero] I compete in everything. Golf, petanque, whatever. I always look for a way to win. I am very competitive.”

In addition, the tennis player from El Palmar, who just a year ago was ranked 120th in the ranking of the ATP, took the opportunity to recall the importance of living these successes with his family and advising young people who already want to be like him: “The most important thing is that they enjoy themselves, that playing tennis is never an obligation and that they never forget about studies, which is the most important thing. Then, of course, you have to practice many sports. I have made many and enjoyed every one of them. I’ve always loved playing.”

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his victory in the final of the Mutua Madrid Open. Emilio Naranjo (EFE)

The other side of the coin, the German Alexander Zverev, who had pointed out Alcaraz as “the best tennis player in the world” still on the clay of the central court, lamented at a press conference that the tournament schedule condemned him in the final against the Spaniard: “Carlos is playing incredible, there’s no doubt about that. But I have to say that the work of the ATP was very unfortunate this week. And he added: “Two days ago I went to bed at four and yesterday at five. If someone goes to sleep at that time, it can even be difficult to wake up.”

