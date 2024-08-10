President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asked to wait to hear the version of the Governor of Sinaloa, the Morena member Rubén Rocha, about the alleged meeting he held with “Los Chapitos”, in which Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada was kidnapped to be handed over to the United States authorities.

During a brief interview in Los Cabos, the Chief Executive considered that the most relevant thing is that, after the capture, no acts of violence have been recorded either in Sinaloa or in the region of influence of the criminal group.

“We’ll wait until we have more information. I think we’ll be able to talk about this on Monday morning at the press conference,” he said when asked about the revelations made by the founder of the Sinaloa Cartel.

– This statement by El ‘Mayo’ that involves the Governor himself?

“We have to wait for the Governor to give his version and for us to have all the elements. The important thing is that there is peace, there is tranquility in Sinaloa and in the entire region and in the entire country.”

– Can we believe ‘El Mayo’s’ letter?

“We have to wait, we have to wait, we have to act in a prudent, cautious manner.”

– There is also talk of the murder of the Rector of the University of Sinaloa, he was told.

“Yes, but we have to wait to have all the elements,” he said.

Accompanied by the virtual President-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, the President confirmed that the Governor of Sinaloa will be present at the public event scheduled for this afternoon in Culiacán.

– Will you see Governor Rocha later?

“Yes, yes, we will wait to see what he reports,” he said.

– Despite this statement?

“We’ll wait and see what he says,” he added.

Although Sheinbaum was also questioned on the subject, she did not respond to the questions. The same thing happened in the morning with the Secretary of Security, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, who warned the press that she could not make statements on the subject and that today she would only speak about the rescue of the ISSSTE.