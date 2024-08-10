The United States became the five-time Olympic women’s soccer champion after beating Brazil in the Paris 2024 Final.

The US team beat the Brazilians 1-0 at the Parc des Princes to claim their fifth Olympic gold medal in history.

Although the South Americans were the ones who made the most of their first-half efforts, they were unable to capitalise on their dominance by opening the scoring. And if you forgive the most successful team in the Olympic Games, you will probably pay dearly for it.

A through ball and a great run by Mallory Swanson were enough for the Americans to score the only goal of the match, with a cross shot into the area that left the goalkeeper with no room to move, in the 57th minute.

The quality of the North American team allowed them to get to victory without having to generate too much offensively, and unlike their rival, they did show strength in putting away one of the few opportunities in the opposing goal.

Although Brazil tried hard in the final minutes, it was not enough to get close to a draw, and the final whistle, in addition to sealing another defeat in an Olympic final, meant the farewell of the legendary player Marta, who played in six Olympic Games and said goodbye without being able to win a gold medal.

While the United States regained the supremacy of Olympic women’s soccer that it had lost since London 2012 and, beating Brazil for the third time in a Final, can now boast a “handful” of Gold medals.