



The bad drinks that Ruben Semedo He lived with his time in prison for kidnapping, attacking and threatening a man in his home, and his arrest for an alleged group rape should not have served as much learning for the wayward Portuguese footballer.

Despite serving his sentence for the first case and ending up acquitted of the second, the former Villarreal player, among other teams, They have met again with Justice in the last few hours.

According to the Portuguese newspaper ‘Correio da Manha’ The central defender, now in the ranks of the Qatari Al-Khor, has been detained since this past dawn after having attacked his partner during the night of Saturday, even going so far as to keep her in his house against her will.

Semedo already starred in a similar situation in Spain



EFE





The Portuguese newspaper explains in its information that the 30-year-old footballer He attacked his partner on Saturday night, even keeping her in his house. before he could leave on his own to later file a complaint.









The information details that the woman was “terrified” and had “obvious bruises” and had to be hospitalized.

Appointment with the judge

For his part, Rubén Semedo, who remains detained in the cells of the Metropolitan Command of the PSP (Polícia de Segurança Pública) of Moscavide, Lisbon, will appear in court on Monday, December 30in a new face to face of the footballer with Justice.