Colombian soldiers and police carry out work in cooperation with their Ecuadorian counterparts, at a border crossing in the department of Nariño | Photo: EFE/ National Army of Colombia

The Colombian government sent around 180 soldiers to the border with Ecuador in response to the delicate security situation in the neighboring country. “The military, accompanied by a group of police officers, are positioned at formal and informal crossing points, supporting security work and ready to react to any situation,” the Colombian Army reported on Wednesday night (10).

Troops are already on the Rumichaca international bridge, the main border crossing between the two countries, in coordination with the Ecuadorian authorities, as well as in Chiles, Cuaspud Carlosama and the town of La Victoria de Ipiales, on the Colombian side.

The two countries share a 586-kilometer land border with several crossings, the most important of which is Rumichaca, between the cities of Ipiales (Colombia) and Tulcán (Ecuador). The Colombian Army posted photos on social media showing its soldiers alongside Ecuadorian troops on the common border.

A wave of violence in Ecuador erupted after operations in a penitentiary in Guayaquil in search of José Adolfo Macías, known as “Fito”, leader of the criminal group Los Choneros, one of the most dangerous in the country. He ran away last weekend.

The country experienced a Tuesday of terror, with at least ten people killed in various acts of violence.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, who took office in November, decreed a 60-day state of emergency throughout the country on Monday (8) and declared an “internal armed conflict”, which means the mobilization and immediate intervention of security forces against organized crime.

Amid this situation, Noboa announced that it will deport around 1,500 Colombian prisoners with the aim of reducing overcrowding in penitentiaries, and Colombia said it will receive them and assess the situation of each one. (With EFE Agency)