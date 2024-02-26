Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/26/2024 – 7:22

In the first nine months of 2023, Americanas' revenues fell 45.1% compared to the same period in 2022, to R$10.293 billion. This drop was driven by the company's online channels, which saw revenue shrink 79.2% in the same period, to R$1.898 billion.

The segment was most affected by the revelation of accounting fraud that led the company into judicial recovery in January last year. As the average value of products sold was higher, there was a shock in confidence: consumers began to fear that the products would not be delivered, and sellers, that they would not receive payments for the sales they made.

In the balance sheet released this Monday, 26th, after some postponements, Americanas states that it created a communication plan to show that the operation continued normally, which involved a reduction in the transfer period for sellers. In the case of customers, the company made an effort to maintain stocks and delivery times.

The network also changed its digital strategy, moving from its own stock (called 1P) to those of marketplace partners (called 3P) in some product categories, in search of profitability. As a result, sales with third-party stocks rose from 51% of total e-commerce in the first nine months of 2022 to 65% of the total in the same period last year.

Physical retail, which in 2022 was the second largest representative of Americanas' revenue, took the lead in the first nine months of last year, with net revenue of R$7.251 billion, a figure 18.8% lower in one year. According to the company, sales in so-called same stores (units open for more than 12 months) fell 2.9% in the first nine months of last year, but rose 3.6% in the third quarter.

Throughout the year, Americanas closed 99 physical stores in the country, ending September with 1,764 units. The group states that more than 70% of the closed stores were in cities where there was more than one store. Furthermore, most of the closures took place in the Southeast.

The net revenue of Hortifruti Natural da Terra (HNT) fell 7% between the first nine months of 2022 and the same period last year, to R$1.359 billion. At Ame, the group's fintech, the drop was 63.8%, to R$198 million. At Uni.co, the drop was 7.6%, to R$145 million.

Americanas' so-called gross sales (GMV) was R$16.059 billion in the period, a drop of 51.1% in one year. In physical retail, the drop was 4.4%, to R$9.275 billion, while in digital, the reduction was 77.1%, to R$4.801 billion.