Do you feel like spending more than 360,000 euros on a car? Really and truly? Top! You can buy a Porsche 911 Sport Classic with that kind of money. Do you want to stand out even more and have a little more luggage space? Perhaps this is a better choice: the pickup converted Mercedes-AMG G 63 from Pit26 Motorsports.

The self-proclaimed specialist in G-Wagens starts the conversion with a G 63 (or a G 550) and saws the car in half, just behind the rear seats. The chassis is then extended by half a metre, after which a loading platform is added. Indeed, sounds like a lot of work. And it doesn’t stop there for the tuner.

New suspension for the Mercedes-AMG G 63 pick-up

Pit26 gives the pick-up a pair of portal axles. In addition, there are new suspension arms and a performance suspension from Bilstein. By the way, the G 63 pick-up is on huge 38-inch tires that provide even more ground clearance compared to the standard G-Wagen. You can choose from 18- or 20-inch wheels.

Specifications of the G 63 pick-up

Surprisingly, Pit26 leaves the engine alone. The 4.0-liter biturbo V8 has more than enough power with 585 hp, we suspect. The interior also remains the same, so that the special pickup feels like a standard G-Wagen. What the tuner cannot stay away from are the brakes, the front and rear bumpers (with a winch at the front), the exhaust and of course those gigantic wheel arches.

Pit26 says the G-Wagen pickup is made for desert and dune adventures. So it will be the second for here. You pay no less than $ 385,000 for that, which is about 360,000 euros. So, what will it be: a retro Porsche with a 550-horsepower twin-turbo boxer engine, or this G monster? Small side note: when importing the latter you still have to pay some taxes…