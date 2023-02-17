In the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug – Yugra, a contractor has been identified who will be engaged in the reconstruction of the Yugorsk – Tayozhny highway. The corresponding decision was approved at a meeting of the regional government on February 17.

“The state contract will be concluded with the state company Severavtodor, its total price is 2.6 billion rubles. The deadline for completing the work is October 30, 2025, ”the authorities said in a message on the Telegram channel.

From the text of the order on determining the contractor, it follows that in 2023 963.628 million rubles will be allocated for work, in 2024 – 972.16 million rubles, in 2025 – another 680.637 million rubles.

The source of funding is the regional budget, clarifies Muksun.fm. The funds were pledged in accordance with the Modern Transport System program.

On February 6, it was reported that in Surgut (KhMAO) during 2023, the roadway on three streets will be updated. The work will be carried out within the framework of the national project “Safe and high-quality roads”.