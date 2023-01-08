American politician, candidate for governor of Kentucky, Jeffrey Young, said on January 7 that those who deny the existence of Nazism in Ukraine are engaged in self-deception.

“Anyone who denies that there is a Nazi, puppet regime of the United States and NATO in Ukraine today (January 2023) is lying either to himself or to the whole world, or both,” Young wrote on his Twitter account.

Earlier, on December 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that there are neo-nationalists in any country, but if they are fought in Russia, then in Ukraine they are elevated to the rank of national heroes. According to him, no one even looks at the fact that Ukrainians walk around with Nazi swastikas.

On December 20, it was reported that Twitter users criticized the head of diplomacy of the European Union (EU) Josep Borrell for his post congratulating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on another award. Borrell was reminded of Kyiv’s support for Nazi ideology and suggested that he establish a “prize for Nazism lovers.”

Prior to that, on November 26, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the people of Ukraine would be freed from neo-Nazi rulers and deserved to live in good neighborliness, friendship, and prosperity next to their Slavic brothers. The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that the changes in Ukraine that led to the current situation did not occur without the influence of external forces.