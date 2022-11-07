Air Force Times: KC-46 tanker aircraft damaged while refueling F-15

An American tanker aircraft KC-46 Pegasus was damaged while refueling an F-15 fighter jet. Representatives of the United States Air Force (Air Force) are investigating the incident, writes Air Force Times.

The crew of the refueling plane, which was heading to the McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst military base in New Jersey, was assigned to refuel the F-15 fighter jet. Investigators suggest that at the moment of approach, the planes were moving at different speeds, so the refueling bar, pushing off from the fighter, hit the KC-46.

The aircraft sustained damage to the stern and fuel rod. After the incident, the plane arrived safely in New Jersey. The publication notes that the repair of the aircraft will cost at least 2.5 million dollars.

In September, Defense News wrote that the KC-46 had been cleared to refuel all U.S. military aircraft except for the A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft due to insufficient refueling bar rigidity.

In February, the US Air Force demonstrated ultra-fast refueling from the KC-46. Immediately after landing, the plane filled two filling trucks.