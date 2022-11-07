Tuesday, November 8, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weather | Snow and water showers for a short break – already in the afternoon new rains

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 7, 2022
in World Europe
0

Snow can fall in Kainuu and the northern parts of Central Finland from the night before Tuesday onwards.

Snow- and water rains will take a short break in Finland on Sunday. Starting in the afternoon, however, the situation will change again, when low pressure coming from the west will bring rain to the southern and central parts of the country.

The rains spreading from the west may turn into snow in Kainuu and the northern parts of central Finland from the night before Tuesday onwards, said the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Henry Nyman.

According to him, there may be up to ten centimeters of snow in Kainuu then.

In the southern and western parts of the country, the weather continues to be warmer than usual since the beginning of the week, and the gauges show five to ten degrees of temperature. There is a little frost in the north.

See also  Mino Raiola: agent is dead

#Weather #Snow #water #showers #short #break #afternoon #rains

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Mackalister Silva, the captain does not fail: this is how Millionaires played

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.