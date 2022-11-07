Weather | Snow and water showers for a short break – already in the afternoon new rains

Snow can fall in Kainuu and the northern parts of Central Finland from the night before Tuesday onwards.

Snow- and water rains will take a short break in Finland on Sunday. Starting in the afternoon, however, the situation will change again, when low pressure coming from the west will bring rain to the southern and central parts of the country.

The rains spreading from the west may turn into snow in Kainuu and the northern parts of central Finland from the night before Tuesday onwards, said the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Henry Nyman.

According to him, there may be up to ten centimeters of snow in Kainuu then.

In the southern and western parts of the country, the weather continues to be warmer than usual since the beginning of the week, and the gauges show five to ten degrees of temperature. There is a little frost in the north.