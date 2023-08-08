The bid made by the American company Micromobility.com for the bankrupt bicycle brand VanMoof has been rejected by the trustees. That is what CEO of the company Salvatore Palella says on X, formerly Twitter.

Micromobility.com made a so-called ‘non-binding’ offer for VanMoof last Monday, in which it expressed an interest. The amount that the company wanted to pay for the bankrupt VanMoof was not disclosed.

It now appears that curators Jan Padberg and Robin de Wit have ignored the company’s offer. Palella does not hide his displeasure about this on Twitter. “Unfortunately, our offer for VanMoof, which has a strong commitment to consumer protection and job preservation, was not accepted by the trustees,” he writes. “They have chosen to negotiate with another party. My gut tells me that financial numbers take precedence over consumer protection.’ He also wishes the ‘VanMoof community respect and quick answers’.

Watch our video about VanMoof’s financial struggles below: See also Before the congressional election: Everyone believes in a different America

‘Exciting step’

Founded in 2015, Micromobility.com is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and operates in the United States and Europe. Palella called the potential takeover “an exciting step. VanMoof’s strong brand reputation, innovative e-bike technology and unique subscription model align perfectly with our vision of the future of urban transportation,” he wrote in a press release.

Whether the company’s offer was serious and sufficient is not known. The company itself also suffers large losses. From a stock price of $496 in 2022, only $0.08 is left.

Multiple bids

VanMoof was declared bankrupt on July 18. Staggering e-bikes were sent to market too early to keep investors happy. Eventually, the company’s losses became so great that it itself filed for bankruptcy.

Last Friday, the trustees announced that they had received several bids for the bicycle brand. They also said that they are aiming to reach an agreement with a party for a restart this week. See also On Freedom Day, Zelenskiy promises victory over Russia

Watch all our videos about the economy here: