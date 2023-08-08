Millonarios defeated Deportes Tolima 1-0 on Monday for the fifth round of the Colombian league at the El Campín Stadium in Bogotá. Those led by Alberto Gamero added their first victory of the championship against an always complicated ‘Pijao’ team.

The ‘Ambassadors’ beat Deportes Tolima again after 15 games without achieving it; nine draws and six losses, is the balance that Millonarios had before their victory last night in Bogotá.

Daniel Cataño, one of the main figures of Alberto Gamero’s team, was consulted after the game in which he started as a substitute about alleged offers he received from foreign soccer. The Antioquia midfielder responded and let it be known that he has not yet been informed about an interest in soccer from Brazil and Argentina: “No, I don’t know. All of this is handled by my representatives. Any proposal, any comment that comes to me is immediately forwarded to they”.

‘I would like to play in international football’: Daniel Cataño

He also stated that for the moment he is focused on continuing to reap victories with Millonarios, however, he expressed his desire to play soccer abroad: “My present is with Millionaires and if it happens, it is welcome, because it is a dream that I have and an aspiration that I also maintain“.

Also, at a press conference, Alberto Gamero was asked about Juan Pablo Vargas after his failed transfer to Brazilian soccer, more specifically to Santos from Brazil, due to an injury that prevented him from successfully completing the medical exams.

“Suddenly it was not given to him this time, but he knows he has important things. He is happy and content”: Alberto Gamero.

The Millonarios coach ended by saying: “Today he realized that this team (Santos) is fighting for relegation. Suddenly God’s timing is not there for him to go to Santos right now.”

Millonarios will begin their defense of the Copa Colombia title against Bucaramanga for the first leg of the round of 16 at the El Campín stadium, next Thursday starting at 8:10 p.m.

