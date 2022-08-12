American actress Anne Heche passed away on Friday at the age of 53. Among other things, this reports The Guardian on the authority of her family. Heche had been hospitalized in a coma since she was in a serious car accident last Friday.

In the accident, Heche suffered such severe brain damage that recovery was virtually impossible. As a result, it was decided on Friday to disconnect the ventilator, after it was first investigated whether Heches’ organs could still be donated. Her family has chosen to stop artificially stretching the actress’s life.

Heche drove her Mini Cooper into a Los Angeles home, which then caught fire. The resident of the house survived the fire. Heche was driving faster than the speed limit and the police are investigating whether she may have been under the influence.

The actress broke through in the eighties in the soap series Another World, in which she played twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love. She later starred in several films, including the disaster film Volcano and I Know What You Did Last Summer. In the late 1990s, she was considered one of Hollywood’s greatest actresses, starring in films with Johnny Depp (Donnie Brasco) and Harrison Ford (Six Days, Seven Nights). Heche had a love affair with actress and presenter Ellen DeGeneres for three years.