Do you want to buy a car from KO? There is nothing better than one Ferrari F50 of 1996 belonged to the ace of boxing Mike Tyson. The auction house Gooding & Company will put it up for sale to the highest bidder in Pebble Beach, between 19 and 20 August next.

The supercar from Maranello was rated between 4.5 and 5.5 million dollars: this is the amount that the seller expects to get by counting precisely on the chance to use the name of the former boxer to get some extra bucks. The car was completed, with chassis number 104220, on February 13, 1996. It rolled off the assembly line with body color Racing redand is one of only 55 cars built specifically for the American market.

It was delivered to a Beverly Hills dealer, passing by broker Nadir Amirvand and then coming into Tyson’s hands, who then held it until 2001. It must be remembered that at the time Tyson was in a downward spiral, and the encounters in the ring had become less frequent and more discussed, not in sporting terms but for his physical and psychological form. In 2003 Tyson declared for the first time bankruptcywith several million dollars worth of red (not Ferrari, of course).

The car was subsequently sold several times to various collectors, complete with a thorough overhaul in the United States. Certification completes the picture Classic Ferrari. Over the past six months prior to this auction, over $ 75,000 has been spent renovating the Alcantara interior. Another important detail for every collector: only 10,000 kilometers were covered on the car: in short, it is practically like new.

The F50 has the power to convey the dreams of Ferrari enthusiasts in a still vivid way. As heir to the F40 it was loved by Ferrari drivers and today it is starting to rise in value, even if it does not reach the heights of the last car ‘lived’ by Enzo Ferrari.