After months of speculation and waiting, 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' finally returns to América TV screens with its 11th season. Followers of this successful Peruvian series are eager to discover what new twists and surprises the plot will bring in this new installment. With the premiere date and time already confirmed, expectations are through the roof.

If you want to be aware of all the details about the return of 'At the bottom there is room 2024', we recommend you read this note so that you are prepared to immerse yourself again in the crazy adventures of the Gonzales and the Maldini.

When is 'At the bottom there is room' 2024 released?

Season 11 of 'At the bottom there is room' premieres this Monday, April 8, 2024. After a break of more than three months, the series once again captures the attention of its loyal audience, eager to reveal the mysteries left at the end of the previous season.

'There is room at the bottom' season 11: broadcast schedule

The series resumes its usual schedule and the first episode of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio 2024' will air at 8:40 p.m. in Peruvian territory. This strategic schedule allows viewers to enjoy the series just after 'Esto es guerra' and before 'Los otros Concha'.

What channel broadcasts 'At the bottom there is room' 2024?

To not miss the premiere of season 11 of 'At the bottom there is room', tune in to América Televisión. This channel has been the home of the series since its first season in 2009, establishing itself as one of the most beloved productions on Peruvian television.

Channels to watch 'At the bottom there is room' on different TV services

The channels on which you can enjoy América TV and, therefore, the premiere of 'AFHS' are the following:

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13.

The big question for many followers of 'At the bottom there is a place' is whether Alessia Montalbán is still alive or not. Photo: América TV.

How to watch 'AFHS' 2024 LIVE and FREE on América TV?

The premiere of season 11 of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' can be seen LIVE and for free through the América Televisión signal. Make sure you tune in to the channel at the indicated time so you don't miss a moment of the action.

'At the bottom there is room' season 11: how to watch América TV GO LIVE?

For those who prefer to watch the series online, América TV GO is the perfect option. This streaming service allows you to access the LIVE broadcast for free. You just need to create an account with your email and select the free option. If you want more benefits, you can also opt for the monthly and annual plans, with a cost of S/9.90 and S/89.90, respectively.

What happened at the end of 'At the bottom there is room' season 10?

The 'AFHS' season 10 finale left viewers with too much tension. The plot revolved around the fate of Alessia, who suffered a fatal attack by Benjamín, and the revelation that 'Tito' is the father of a young girl. Furthermore, the final sequence showed Francesca Maldini kidnapped by Claudia Llanos, the famous 'Shark Look' adding more intrigue to the story. 'AFHS' fans are eager to find out how these conflicts will be resolved in the new season.

Alessia was stabbed by Benjamín. According to the progress of America, she would be lifeless. Photo: América TV.

Which actors are in season 11 of 'At the bottom there is room'?