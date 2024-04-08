Many settings

The constant adjustments to the agenda of the flag bearer of Brunette to the Presidency of the Republic, Claudia Sheinbaumhave kept the campaign team waiting in Sinaloa. Last week it was said that he would be in the entity on April 13, 14 and 15; Yesterday it was announced that he would only be there on the 14th.

Uncertain

The political future of local deputy of Morena José Manuel Luque Rojas It is uncertain. He returned to the State Congress after becoming nothing. The problem is when the legislature concludes. Bets are being crossed as to whether Governor Rubén Rocha Moya is going to rescue him or not with a position in the state cabinet.

They are evaluated

The evaluation of Mayor of Mazatlán, Édgar Gonzálezand the Secretary of Tourism, Ricardo Velarde, after the incident occurred total solar eclipse, may be what defines their next positions in the state government. Of course, the result of the elections will have something to do with it, but ensuring that the image of Mazatlán and Sinaloa improves at the national level is their responsibility.

Between women

Juan José Ríos is shaping up to have a woman as his first president now that it becomes a municipalitywhere Evangelina Llanes is running as a candidate for the Morenistas, and María Teresa Mondaca for the Fuerza y ​​Corazón coalition for Sinaloa, which suggests a contest with a reserved prognosis.

lack of vision

Mocorito continues to set the example for Salvador Alvarado, because on the issue of eclipse and the activities Regarding this event, Érika Espinoza has acted a little slowly, they have even underestimated the population's response to this event because they even needed glasses during the delivery that took place in the municipal square.

