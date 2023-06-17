The US Department of Defense began sending real-time data via satellites and sensors to Canadian authorities on Friday, technology it said would help identify new fires more quickly as Canada experiences one of its most destructive wildfire seasons.

The United States has already sent more than 600 firefighters to Canada to help fight the blazes. US President Joe Biden, who has linked wildfires to climate change, said US officials monitor air quality and flight delays.

“Starting today, Department of Defense personnel will analyze and share data derived from satellites and sensors in real time and transmit them through a cooperation agreement between the National Interagency Fire Center and the Canadian Interagency Center,” said Adam Hodge, a spokesman for the US National Security Council, in a statement. to combat forest fires.

Canada is experiencing the most destructive start to the wildfire season, with fires burning about 4.8 million hectares (48,000 square kilometres), an area already larger than the Netherlands in western Europe.

Wildfires occur every summer, but the current scale and early outbreak of fires is unprecedented.