Brand Analytics: Putin, Sobyanin and Zhirinovsky entered the top 3 most talked about people at SPIEF

Brand Analytics named the top 10 most talked about people in Russian-speaking social media in the context of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2023. This is reported RIA News.

Russian President Vladimir Putin leads the ranking by a wide margin with over 34,700 mentions at SPIEF-23. In second place is Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, who received 5.7 thousand mentions. The top three is closed by a neural network named after the founder of the Liberal Democratic Party, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, which was mentioned 5.2 thousand times at SPIEF.

The head of Sberbank German Gref received more than five thousand mentions in social media and took the fourth line of the rating, having risen six positions in it compared to last year. Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov also entered the top 5 with 4.6 thousand mentions.

In sixth place, the only woman in the ranking is the head of the Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, with 4.5 thousand mentions at SPIEF-23. The seventh place is occupied by Finance Minister Anton Siluanov with 3.6 thousand mentions in social media, and presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin became ninth with 2.7 thousand mentions.

The eighth line of the rating is occupied by the singer Grigory Leps with 3.3 thousand mentions). The top 10 is closed by the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin with 2.7 thousand mentions, last year he held the second position in the ranking.

Earlier, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov expressed confidence that Vladimir Putin’s speech at SPIEF would be heard in the West. On Friday, June 16, Putin spoke at SPIEF. During the big speech, the president touched upon several important economic topics, discussed the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, the course of a special military operation, and also proposed the introduction of KPI for universities, thereby increasing the focus of higher and secondary specialized educational institutions on results.