🚨🦅 EXCL. America is already thinking about the next tournament and ALREADY asked again about Ricardo Chávez.

✍🏼 @365scoresMX He has been able to know that the talks have just begun, but there is optimism to now make it happen.

➡️ It is one of Jardine's “orders”, which the… pic.twitter.com/Tg7OUKecy5

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) March 28, 2024