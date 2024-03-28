Since the beginning of Clausura 2024, in 90min we told you that América had a clear lack on the right side. In the midst of Miguel Layún's retirement and Kevin Álvarez's health problems, Jardine has even had to improvise Israel Reyes in the position, who is currently injured. Thus, the coach of the Coapa nest eagles has already requested his first signing for the next tournament, a man he completely trusts, Ricardo Chávez.
More news about the transfer market
Fernando Esquivel reports that the América coach has asked Santiago Baños to move for the signature of Ricardo Chávez for the summer. Jardine believes that the team needs to become stronger in the position, since this tournament they have not had strength in the area. The Coapa board would have already had a first survey with the Mexican's entourage with the goal of informing them that they will once again move for his signature, so that in this way the player begins to assess whether he wants the change or not.
Unlike the winter market, the source points out that at this moment the signing looks much more viable, this due to the drop in level of Atlético de San Luis, both in the price of the defender, which has dropped considerably, and in the club's willingness to negotiate someone who months ago they considered non-negotiable. Jardine wants a natural full-back for the team at all costs and Chávez is the name that sounds the loudest, hoping that now the club management will fulfill a direct request.
#America #reactivates #interest #signing #Ricardo #Chávez
Leave a Reply