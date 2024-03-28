Russia is now preparing to restore the death penalty. It should be easy, because the death penalty is still in the Russian constitution.

Russian vice president of the security council, former president Dmitry Medvedev has presented himself as Russia's most bloodthirsty military politician for more than two years, and he did not disappoint his audience even after last Friday's terrorist attack in Moscow.

“Do they have to be killed?” Medvedev asked rhetorically on Monday on his Telegram channel referring to the perpetrators of the terrorist attack. “Must. But it's much more important to kill everyone involved. Everyone who paid, who sympathized, who helped. All of them must be killed.”

Helpers and the president Vladimir Putin that of the head of the security service FSB Aleksandr Bortnikov including not only Ukraine but also Ukraine's Western allies. Bortnikov mentioned on Tuesday, especially the United States and Britain.

The combined population of Ukraine, the United States and Britain is about 443 million, so killing everyone might be overwhelming for Russia. It's easiest to start with your own citizens.

Parliamentary the lower house, or Duma, established a new committee on Tuesday. Its task is to find out the legislative measures that could be used to restore the death penalty to Russia. A member of parliament from the ruling party United Russia was appointed as its chairman Irina Yarovayawho is considered the mother of the 2016 surveillance laws and a supporter of the death penalty.

Repatriation should be easy, as the death penalty is still in the Russian constitution. President Boris Yeltsin issued a decree in May 1996 “on the gradual reduction of the execution of the death penalty in connection with Russia's membership in the Council of Europe”.

Russia had joined the French intergovernmental human rights organization in Strasbourg in February of the same year. Serial killer Sergei Golovkin the execution in Butyrka prison in Moscow in August 1996 remained the last execution of the death penalty in Russia for the time being. The article was considered frozen.

Russia kicked out of the Council of Europe after the country launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago. Speaker of the Duma Vyacheslav Volodin according to that, the Supreme Court could declare the justifications of the decree to be out of date and cancel the moratorium on the death penalty right away.

So why is the committee needed here? Perhaps the current constitution is too lenient. According to the law, the death penalty can be imposed for murder and genocide, as well as for the attempted murder of a judge, police officer or official.

After all, during the Soviet era, the reasons were treason and espionage. Now they probably want at least treason and terrorism as grounds. In addition, the law stipulates that women and men under the age of 18 or over the age of 60 may not be shot.

The author is the editor of HS.