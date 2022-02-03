The US State Department renewed its commitment to do what is necessary to address the humanitarian consequences of the Yemeni crisis.

On Wednesday, the US State Department condemned, in the “strongest terms”, the attack launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia on the UAE with drones, which the UAE Ministry of Defense announced their interception and destruction.

“We condemn the attacks targeting our partners in Saudi Arabia and the UAE in the strongest terms,” ​​State Department spokesman Ned Price said, stressing Washington’s commitment to working with the UAE and Saudi Arabia to enhance their defense capabilities.

For his part, the commander of the US Central Command, General Frank McKenzie, said that his country is still “in a contested deterrent position with Iran in the region,” stressing that “Tehran is counting on its groups to carry out aggressive actions.”

General McKenzie added, “Iran’s ballistic missiles and drones are the biggest danger, and we coordinated with our Emirati and Saudi allies to repel any attacks on the two countries.”

In turn, Senator Mitch McConnell, the minority leader in the US Senate, said that removing the Houthi militia from the terrorist list led to an increase in their attacks.

He added that the failure to respond forcefully to the Iranian-backed attacks against US forces in the region, increased the risks to the Americans.