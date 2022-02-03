A few days ago it was second death anniversary from Kobe Bryantwho tragically lost his life in a helicopter accident, which also took the life of his daughter Gianna, and 7 others, including the pilot.

Today, the NBA has announced the new trophy that will be awarded to All Star Game MVPwhich will pay tribute to Kobe, legend of Los Angeles Lakersand one of the best players in all history.

The trophy has 4 levels, and in each of them it has a reference to some number regarding Kobe’s achievements, such as his 18 All Star selections, or the year in which he was named MVP of the league, or of the All Star Game. .

they don’t forget

This would be the second change the league has made to the All Star Game to honor Kobe’s memory, as last year, a nod to Kobe was also made with an entirely new format.

For example: They face the Team LeBron against him Team Durant. After the first, second, and third quarters, the score is reset to zero. Arriving at the fourth period, the amount of the team that made the most points will be added, and the goal would be to add another 24 points as the new goal to win, referring to the number 24 that Kobe used in the second part of his career.

That is, if during the first 3 quarters, LeBron’s team scored 100 points, the goal for one of the 2 teams to win would be to reach 124. If Durant’s team scored 98, this means that they would have to score 2 points more to reach that figure, that is, 26.