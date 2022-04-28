Club América has experienced an atypical season in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. Under the orders of Santiago Solari, the azulcrema team had a terrible first half. With the arrival of Fernando Ortiz, the Coapa squad improved considerably and has great chances of qualifying directly for the league on the last day of the regular season. It seems that the capital team is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.
Currently the Eagles board is planning the next tournament. The permanence of ‘Tano’ Ortiz at the head of the club is still being evaluated, but everything indicates that several departures will be recorded for the next semester. The case of Luis Fuentes is still up in the air. The veteran left-back’s contract will expire at the end of Clausura 2022.
The former Pumas and Xolos de Tijuana player has an automatic renewal clause if he meets a certain number of minutes played. It seems that Fuentes will meet this condition because there is still one more day left in the regular tournament, América has already secured a playoff and the league is still ahead.
According to the Mediotiempo portal, the age of the winger is a factor that generates some resistance on the part of the board. Fuentes has become an important element for the azulcremas since his arrival, but at 35 they could only offer him 12 more months in his bond.
The winger from Chetumal has played 986 minutes so far in the tournament. Fuentes has counted for all his technicians: Miguel Herrera, Santiago Solari and Fernando Ortiz.
