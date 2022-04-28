This weekend the Clásico Joven will take place on the last day of the regular phase of the Clausura 2022 tournament between Club América and Cruz Azul, where both teams will fight to sneak into the top four of the standings to advance to the quarterfinals. end directly.
For this reason, it will be a complicated confrontation, since both locals in the ‘Colossus of Santa Úrsula’ will want to obtain the three units and be better positioned in the classification.
Fortunately for the Celestial Machine, they could receive good news hours before the confrontation since their captain could return to activity in goal, Jesus Crownafter overcoming his injury after several weeks.
The historic goalkeeper missed an important part of the season, he was close to undergoing surgery to alleviate the injury, however, he remained firm in the work so as not to have to go through a slow recovery working at forced marches to be ready and thus return in the final stretch of the championship.
This past Wednesday, the cement goalkeeper trained on the pitch together with the goalkeeping coach, Oscar PerezHowever, it will not be until Friday that the decision of the coaching staff headed by John Reynoso on whether the goalkeeper will return to the lineup against the Eagles.
In the event that he cannot see action this weekend, his return would take place until the playoffs or Liguilla, depending on where the La Noria team ends up located.
Jose de Jesus Corona He had presented discomfort in the regular phase commitment against Pumas, corresponding to matchday 10 of the Clausura 2022, however, it was in the Concachampions quarterfinal first leg against toronto when he couldn’t anymore.
With ‘Chuy‘ Under the three sticks, the Machine has a balance of five wins, two draws and two losses so far in the contest. For its part, Sebastian Jurado He has already accumulated seven league games guarding the Cruz Azul goal.
