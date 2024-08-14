If you are looking for new components for your gaming computer, then you should check out the new promotion available on Amazon. You can buy a processor AMD Ryzen 7 9700X on sale. The price is €412.55 for a version sold and shipped by TECH DEALZ (SN RECORDED). You can also buy it directly through Amazon, but the price goes up to €435.62. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

These aren’t huge discounts, but they are the first ever for an AMD 9000 series processor, and for those who don’t want to wait too long to buy, it’s a good opportunity to save a little. TECH DEALZ (SN RECORDED) has the 90% positive reviews in the last 12 months.