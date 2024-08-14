Marko and Vettel

Several times in the past months Helmut Markoa Red Bull advisor, had whispered about a possible desire to Sebastian Vettel to return to Formula 1after his retirement in 2022. The Austrian had even spoken of a Vettel who “he would have asked him repeatedly” to be hired by Red Bull as teammate to Max Verstappen.

In an interview with F1 Insider a few weeks ago, Marko returned to the subject, explaining his doubts about the idea of ​​filming the German champion: “Sebastian has already been away for two years. Hulkenberg has been away from F1 for longer, but he is not a four-time world champion, so his hunger is intact. Honestly: Sebastian next to Max in Red Bull? I didn’t want to do this to him.”

Praise for Verstappen

It is no secret that Helmut Marko considers Max Verstappen the best driver ever to have passed to Red Bull: “You should never make comparisons. But Max in terms of performance, overall vision and ability to push himself to the limit, is unique. Never seen anything like it. He is only 26 years old, but he must already be included among the greatest of all time.”