Monterrey will visit Xolos de Tijuana in a match corresponding to matchday 9 of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. Rayados is undefeated this semester and has five wins and three draws in the first eight games of the competition.
In the middle of the week, the Sultana of the North painting will visit Xolos. In statistics, the Monterrey team are superior to their rivals and in the last five games they have four wins and one draw.
Below we share with you what Monterrey's starting lineup could be against Xolos de Tijuana on matchday 9 of Clausura 2024:
Goalkeeper: Esteban Andrada – The Argentine goalkeeper is having a good first half of the season. His defense is solid: Monterrey has only conceded five goals in eight games.
Right back: Erick Aguirre – Aguirre is having a good season and it seems that he has completely won the position over Stefan Medina.
Central defense: Víctor Guzmán – It seems that 'Toro' has finally gained the trust of 'Tano'. The Mexican center back is responding to expectations.
Central defense: Héctor Moreno – Despite his seniority, Moreno is still one of the defenders with the most class and the best timing in the league. He forms a great center with Víctor Guzmán.
Left back: Gerardo Arteaga – The Mexican full-back has landed on his right foot in Rayados. Arteaga joins the attack very well and has looked solid when he has been required in defense.
Central midfielder: Luis Romo – Romo is a mixed midfielder who can help with recovery, but also knows how to handle the ball. He has looked good this tournament.
Central midfielder: Jorge Rodríguez – The Argentine has been a good addition to the squad. 'Corcho' forms a good tandem with Luis Romo. He has three assists this season.
Offensive midfielder: Sergio Canales – The Spanish midfielder has been fine in front of goal this season. He has three goals and an assist in the first half of the contest.
Left winger: Jesús Gallardo – For this season, and after the arrival of Gerardo Arteaga, Jesús has returned to his origins as a left winger. He adds a goal in the Clausura 2024.
Far right: Maximiliano Meza – Monterrey has one of the most complete squads in the entire Liga MX. The right winger is one of the most competitive positions in this club. Sometimes Jordi Cortizo plays, sometimes Maxi Meza does, both deliver.
Center forward: Germán Berterame – 'Berte' has two goals and an assist in the Clausura 2024. He is the starting nine for Ortiz, although Brandon Vázquez has been pushing hard to win the position.
