Not life-threatening, but severe pain: a child is injured in a bicycle accident. Because all the ambulances are occupied, a helicopter is called out. According to the Coesfeld district rescue control center, this is not unusual.

Against the backdrop of Frankfurt’s banking skyline, a rescue helicopter “Christoph 2” takes off for an operation. (symbol image) Image: dpa

DWhile all ambulances in the region were currently in use, a rescue helicopter was sent to a four-year-old child who had fallen over on his bicycle near Ascheberg in North Rhine-Westphalia. The boy was strapped into a child seat on the luggage rack of his father’s bike, which tipped over when the father lost his balance while standing at a stop in Vennkamp, ​​Coesfeld police reported on Wednesday.

The child, who was wearing a bicycle helmet, injured his arm and complained of severe pain. The worried father was unable to assess the extent of the injury and then called the Coesfeld rescue control center via emergency number.

At this point, all rescue vehicles in question were tied up in other operations – and so a rescue helicopter was initially sent to the accident site near Ascheberg. However, an ambulance was later located and took the child to a nearby hospital. The four-year-old stayed there overnight for observation; there was no danger to his life.

Rescue by helicopter is not unusual

A total of 17 ambulances are in regular operation in the Coesfeld district, said a spokesman for the Coesfeld district on Thursday morning when asked by the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung. According to the district’s rescue control center, it was not unusual to send the helicopter in this case: “It was the most appropriate means in the specific situation,” said the spokesman.

According to information from the State Ministry of Health, a total of seven rescue helicopters are stationed in North Rhine-Westphalia. For the Coesfeld district, the one stationed in Lünen is Rescue helicopter “Christoph 8” is responsible.