Sexes | That’s what the kids who took part in the hyped gender-neutral sports competition say

HS interviewed children who participated in gender-neutral sports competitions, which have been the subject of controversy in recent days. The schoolchildren themselves seemed satisfied with the event.

In Maunula the yard of the Månsas lågstadieskola is full of speed, as dozens of schoolchildren run to recess at the same time.

Two students, 12 years old Emma-Lily Annitscheff and 11 years old Kaius Kupilaarrive at the journalist’s interview a little nervous.

Both Annitscheff and Kupila are currently kind of in the middle of a commotion – although they hardly even know it themselves.

Both of them took part in gender-neutral athletics competitions at the Zoo’s field at the beginning of September.

In the games, almost all the medals went to the boys and there was a big stir. What is the point of this, many adults wondered. It was thought that girls were deprived of the last opportunities to get excited about exercise and sports.

Now it’s time to ask the opinion of those who are really affected. That is, from children, not adults.

Let’s start with the sports results. How did the performances go in your opinion? Excited?

“I’m not sure. Maybe there was a little excitement. It was really nice, even though I didn’t get a medal in either sport. I was in 31st place in the run. It was a warm day and in the middle of the run both sides started to sting”, Emma-Lily Annitscheff analyzed her straightening.

The sporty Annitscheff plays football at least four times a week. He practiced the shot put a few times at the hut before the games, but running should be practiced with friends more often: often you have to run to the bus stop and run hard.

In the sports event, Annitscheff competed in the shot put and the 600 meter run in the sixth graders’ series. Kupila also pushed the ball and competed over a distance of 60 meters in the series of fifth graders.

Kupila also plays football several times a week. He did great in the games.

“I came fourth in the shot put and got a medal,” says Kupila. The six best performances in the sport were rewarded.

“I didn’t make it to the final in the run, but I was very proud. I beat the others in my start”, he continues.

The children’s speeches do not include a specific comparison between the performances of girls and boys.

Emma-Lily Annitscheff, 12.

Gender neutral when discussing the competition, adults have pondered whether it was fair that girls and boys competed against each other.

The city of Helsinki justified the organization of the event with the fact that, according to research, the physical differences between girls and boys in primary school age are small. According to research, the differences in skills stem from upbringing and environment.

The organizers also thought that gender neutrality enables smooth participation even for those children who do not fit into traditional gender divisions.

A total of 60 medals were awarded in the competitions, 16 of which went to girls. There were 18 gold medals on offer, of which four girls won. So the boys dominated on the sports field.

So was the event successful when girls and boys competed in the same series?

“It was really nice. But it would also have been nice if there had been girls and boys separately,” Emma-Lily Annitscheff reflects.

“Maybe I felt a little bit that the boys are better, but that doesn’t bother me. Even girls can be better,” he continues thoughtfully.

Kupila praises the communal atmosphere.

“Was the event successful. There was a nice atmosphere when everyone was involved,” says Kaius Kupila.

Wasn’t Annitscheff upset, even though the medal places were different in both sports?

None of the girls from Månsas lågstadieskola received a medal, but six of the boys won a prize.

“I don’t really know. It didn’t hurt, because it was still fun there. Although sometimes it would be nice if only the girls competed.”

Kaius Kupila and Emma-Lily Annitscheff play soccer. They represented the Swedish-speaking Månsas lågstadieskolan in a sports competition in shot put and running.

Swedish speakers the joint sports competitions of the elementary schools seem to have been just a stopover for the students before bigger competitions, because the schoolchildren talk excitedly about the Stafettkarnevalen, which takes place in the spring.

It is a sports event where Swedish-speaking schoolchildren from all over Finland come to compete in various sports. The event takes place in Helsinki.

At least in previous years, in Stafettkarnevalen, it has been possible to compete in the girls’ and boys’ series separately. So maybe these autumn competitions didn’t matter so much after all.

Kaius Kupila, 11.

Brouhaha gender-neutral children’s sports competitions started and ended quickly.

The discussion about the event arose when the physical education teacher started in Hufvustadsbladet. He was afraid that joint sports competitions between girls and boys might weaken the girls’ enthusiasm for sports, as the boys won the majority of the prizes in the event.

Soon, many major media outlets quoted HBL’s news about the matter.

Experts at Helsingin Sanomat questioned necessary to compete at the elementary school level in the first place.

All in all, however, it seems that the sports competition was a vigorous exercise day among others for the children themselves.

Was competition or fun more important in the event?

“Fun”, say both Kupila and Annitscheff.