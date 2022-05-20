the judgment Johnny Depp-Amber Heard It will come to an end this week. The controversial meeting of both artists in court, which resumed a defamation case, has left various revelations and has brought to light uncomfortable moments from the past. Although it is a ‘confrontation’ that has reopened scars, it has also left some less dramatic situations, especially with the recent interventions of Camille Vasquez.

Depp’s lawyer has captured the attention of the press and viewers in recent days, especially due to her way of asking questions. In that sense, when she questioned heard about his cast in the saga “Aquaman”, the reaction of the lawyer and the actress went viral on TikTok.

Vasquez consulted the following: “Mr. Depp got you that role in ‘Aquaman,’ didn’t he?”; At her turn, Mera’s interpreter in the DCEU was first somewhat bewildered and “offended”. “Excuse me?” the 36-year-old actress replied, prompting the lawyer to repeat the question.

“No, Mrs. Vasquez. I got that role through an audition. This is how it works,” said Heard, whose response was followed by a gesture of disbelief on the part of the graduate, while she made some notes in her agenda that TikTok users have called the death note (book that titles the anime of the same name).

Vasquez then quoted Depp: “Your jealousy is so tragic.” From that line, the interrogation was led to another topic. However, this exchange was enough for the lawyer to be the protagonist of viral clips on the aforementioned social network, which have millions of views.

This has not been the only opportunity “Aquaman” jumped into the conversation at the trial. A few days ago, Heard confirmed that her screen time for the film’s sequel, “The lost kingdom”, was cut. Also, she made it known that she is not sure if her character will make it to the final cut.

For now, fans expect Warner Bros. to rule on Amber’s continuity as Mera, or if there will be a replacement for the actress.