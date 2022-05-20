Physical wear, age and injuries are some factors that intervene in knee pain, however, there are ways

With age and physical wear and tear, pain appears, one of the most common is knee pain or inflammation, which can affect people of all ages.

To relieve this condition, there are a large number of methods, from vitamins, painkillers, and natural procedures that we will show you below.

Tips to relieve and prevent knee pain

Lose weight, since being overweight adds an extra load to the joints, which increases the pressure on the joint surfaces, accelerating the deterioration of the cartilage.

In case you have flat feet, you can resort to insoles that help you improve your orthopedic arch.

Wear suitable footwear, which is designed to observe the greatest impact when walking.

Warm up before exercising and stretch after you finish.

Replace exercise like biking or running with swimming.

Run on flat surfaces and avoid slopes so as not to generate greater resistance to the joints.

There are also vitamins that will help you thicken the cartilage of your joints and reduce inflammation of the ligaments. Some of these are:

Vitamin A contains important components for cell growth and division.

Complex B, this type of vitamins helps your body metabolize the energy of the food we eat and also helps the formation of red blood cells.

Vitamin C is special for normal growth and development in the body.

Vitamin D helps to absorb calcium, one of the main components of bones, as well as intervening in the proper functioning of the service, muscular and immune systems.