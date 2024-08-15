It seems that Amazon will surprise us with a new series that could create a new space for gamers, as well as Arcane At the time he harvested new players for League of Legendsperhaps an impressive new Prime Video series could allow more people to delve into the narrative of our favorite video games.

Secret Level is the possible title of the series that is rumored to be in the format of an anthology of both narratives and animation styles and that reminds us of another great installment that was a Netflix exclusive.

Secret Level It would be an Amazon series and would be directed by Tim Miller, who directed Love, Death & Robots from Netflix.

No details have been released. Secret Levelbut it seems that there would be several PlayStation titles, and even independent deliveries like Spelunky, some of the Amazon company such as the MMORPG New World, to name a few. So we look for variety in the narratives and in the format that is presented.

It seems that we could expect the same quality as in Love, Dead & Robots And that’s enough. Finally, our most beloved stories could be presented in a new format and we would be able to enjoy them in a different way. What do you think? Which video games should be included? They’re likely to be of any genre, considering Miller’s previous anthology installments have ranged from sci-fi to folklore to horror and even comedy.

It is likely that Secret Level will be revealed at Gamescom 2024. But at the moment the information is quite limited.

Source: Amazon

We recommend: 5 very worthy women’s sitcoms that you can watch on HBO Max, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Amazon: How much does Prime Video cost?

Amazon Prime Video costs MXN 99 per month, however, if you prefer an annual membership, the cost is reduced to a payment of MXN 899.

Remember that this option also gives you prime gaming and free shipping.

Rings of Power is about to return to our screens via Amazon Prime Video. On August 29, 2024, we will be able to return to Middle Earth.

Take a stroll around Discord and don’t miss the news in Google NewsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.