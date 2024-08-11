There is a new beginning in the Liverpool with the arrival of the Dutch coach Arne Slot, who came to the club Merseyside to print his ideas in a project that starts with what the German technician left built Jurgen Klopp.

For several months there was talk of the Colombian’s continuity Luis Diaz and a possible future outside the British Isles, in Liverpool They were not very convinced with the Guajiro. His performance and sacrifice were always present on the field, but the board and the fans felt that his goal-scoring contribution was not adequate.

Luis Díaz shined in Slot’s debut at Anfield

Despite all the talk about Luis Diaz, He arrived at Liverpool with the mentality of earning a place in the starting eleven Arne Slot, This Sunday he started on the right path with a double in the last pre-season friendly.

Fought, with a renewed look and after her well-deserved vacation in Colombiawas key in Liverpool’s 4-1 victory against the Seville of Spain by scoring two goals in the first half of the match.

Lucho’s first, on a sunny afternoon in Anfield Roadcame in the 39th minute, when he received a pass into space from the Portuguese Diogo Jota, He faced the opposing defense and unleashed a powerful and well-placed right-footed shot to overcome the resistance of the opposing goalkeeper.

The second goal was somewhat easier compared to the first, Lucho entered the rival area and received the pass from the Hungarian Dominik Szoboszlai and he just had to push it in for what was until then the partial score of 3-1.

Liverpool left a very good impression on the pitch with the victory and thanks to the goals of Diogo Jota, Treymaurice Nyoni and Luis Diaz’s double, who is fighting to make a place for himself in Slot’s starting team.

Now comes the important thing for Liverpool, which will debut this Saturday in the 2024-2025 season of the Premier League against the newly promoted Ipswich Town at Portman Road stadium.

