Chihuahua.- More than 3,000 Chihuahuans attended the Youth Job Fair, where nearly 2,000 vacancies were offered in Chihuahua and Juárez.

In addition, inclusive spaces were made available to attendees for people with disabilities, migrants, senior citizens, victims of violence or in vulnerable conditions.

In Juárez, more than 1,500 people attended the event, which took place in the Central Park early in the morning, as part of International Youth Day.

The head of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (STPS), Diódoro Siller Argüello, reported that one of the policies of the current state administration is to contribute to the comprehensive development of people in vulnerable conditions.

The idea, he said, is to help generate better living conditions for the people of Chihuahua, which is why these fairs are held year after year, generating a positive impact on the economy of the participants.

Present at the event were Rafael Loera Talamantes, Secretary of Human Development and the Common Good; Jesús Rodríguez Bejarano, Secretary General of the Autonomous University of Chihuahua; Fernanda Martínez Quintero, Director of the Chihuahua Youth Institute; and Alfredo Villalba Rodríguez, Director of the Technological Institute of Chihuahua.

The event was attended by Ángel Ortiz Gómez, Director of Labor Management of the Superior Court of Justice; Omar Javier Armendáriz Jurado, President of the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Canaco) Chihuahua; and Luis Fernando O´Reilly Pérez, General Director of the State Employment Service.

There were also modules of the Tax Administration Service (SAT), State Prosecutor’s Office, Civil Registry, Vulnerable Groups, Ministry of Health, Chihuahua Youth Institute, Chihuahua Women’s Institute, Urban Development and Ecology and the Labor Conciliation Center, where free procedures were offered.