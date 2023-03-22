Amazon’s cloud-based gaming service Luna is now available in the UK, as well as Germany and Canada.

Until now, Luna has only been available in the US, but now more Amazon customers will have instant access to stream console-quality games using Luna enabled devices.

Amazon is offering multiple Luna subscriptions as well as Twitch integration. The Luna controller is also now available.

Prime members will have access to a monthly rotating selection of games at no extra cost. This month it includes Capcom’s Mega Man 11.

However, the main bulk of Luna’s offering is available with Luna+. It’s a monthly subscription offering access to a diverse range of games, including indie and retro games, priced at £8.99 per month.

On top of that, Amazon has partnered with Ubisoft to provide access to AAA titles like Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Watch Dogs and more for £14.99 per month. In addition, a subscription to Jackbox Games is available for £3.99 per month. Amazon is aiming to partner with more publishers in the future.

Luna also has integration with Twitch, owned by Amazon. Players can search for a streamer and watch directly from the Luna software, plus broadcast themselves using the broadcast button.



Luna has full Twitch integration

Amazon is also launching the Luna controller, priced at £59.99. Third-party bluetooth controllers can also be used, or even a smartphone for certain games.

Luna will be available across Fire TVs, Fire Tablets, Windows PCs, Chromebooks, Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Android phones.

“With Amazon Luna, we’re making gaming easier and more convenient by offering instant access to console-quality games on devices customers already own,” said Eric Saarnio, vice president, Amazon Devices International.

“Gamers in the US have been enjoying Luna for the past year so we’re thrilled to now expand the service to customers in Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom.”

The announcement comes alongside a new range of Amazon Fire smart TVs coming to the UK. On top of the 4-Series and 2-Series TVs, Amazon announced its Fire TV Omni QLED Series featuring the Fire TV Ambient Experience.

That means the TV acts much like an Echo device, with Alexa integration, widgets (like a smartphone, including weather, diary, recommendations and more), and a rotating gallery of dynamic (AI-powered) art.

These Fire TVs will, of course, be Luna compatible.