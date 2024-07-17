Content creators are always on the lookout for devices that offer them a robust configuration and an exquisite photography section. Fortunately, Sony has the Sony Xperia 1 IV device that offers the best qualities for creating photos and videos.

In this scenario, you should know the offer that Amazon has, which currently has the Sony Xperia 1 IV for only $15,516 pesos, a more affordable price for a team of these characteristics.

The screen of this device is 6.5 inches with a 4K HDR OLED resolution of 3840×1644 and a frequency of 120Hz refresh rate, which guarantees a high-level experience for watching series, movies or any multimedia content. This screen not only offers vibrant colors and exceptional contrast, but also allows for fluid and detailed viewing, ideal for those most demanding in image quality.

To ensure maximum power, the Sony Xperia 1 IV count with one Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a robust combination of 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. This configuration allows for seamless multitasking and photo functions, making the device a tool capable of handling the most demanding tasks with ease.

The Sony Xperia 1 IV offers a top-notch photography experience thanks to its innovative technology and versatile camera setup consisting of three high-quality lenses. From a 24mm wide-angle to a telephoto lens with true optical zoom, this device allows users to capture images and videos with exceptional quality, even in low-light conditions.

If you want to buy the Sony Xperia 1 IV do CLICK HERE in this link.

In addition to its impressive photographic performance, itThe Sony Xperia 1 IV It stands out for its elegant and durable design. With IPX5/IPX8 certification which makes it water resistant and protection Corning Glass Victus Front and back, this device is ideal for those who lead an active and adventurous lifestyle. The combination of its rugged design and high-end features make it an attractive option for any user looking for a durable phone without sacrificing performance.

With its current offer on Amazon, the Sony Xperia 1 IV is presenting itself as a very attractive option for photography and video enthusiasts looking for a high-end device at a more affordable price.