The first template of the Real Betis in the duel back of the play off of access to the eighths of UEFA Conference League before the KAA GENTthat this Thursday, February 20will be played at the stadium Benito Villamarín from 18.45 hours. And it is that the team led by Manuel Pellegrini, without continuity solution and then the winter of Liguera last night in Heliopolis against the Royal Society (3-0), has been exercised on Monday morning In the Luis del Sol Sports City, three days after the duel against the Belgian team for which the Verdiblancos have a good advantage in their favor after last Thursday in Ghent.

Being the first work session after the game, it has been a Recovery and download training mainly for players who They were holders In the match against the Basque team, who, after hearing the usual Pellegrini initial talk, have gotten inside the facilities to work in the gym.

The rest of the players have carried out normal training on the pitch under Pellegrini’s orders and his coaching staff.

They have continued without joining to the group dynamics DE work the injured William Carvalho, Bellerín and Fornals.









The negative note of the meeting against Real Sociedad starred by the canterano Ángel Ortizwho had to be replaced by Aitor mediated the second half and already with 3-0 on the scoreboard, after a Strong and ugly entry to the right ankle of Becker that the expulsion After review in the VAR. The Almendralejo footballer who could leave the pitch by his own foot, although ice was applied on the bench, he has come this morning to be held Medical tests to know the scope of the injury. Pellegrini already warned in the press conference after the game that was a strong sprain and that, in principle, the ’40’ could be low around two weeks.