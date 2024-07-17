He Climate in Baja California This Tuesday will continue to be marked by drastic changes in temperatures that will rise throughout the day to reach highs of between 40°C and 45°C, while the probability of showers will remain in effect, according to information from Conagua.

The agency explained that the sky will be partly cloudy, with a warm morning atmosphere in most of the state and cool in the mountainous area, and fog banks are expected on the western coast. In the afternoon, the sky will be cloudy with Intervals of showers and possible electrical discharges in some areas of the state.

Likewise, a storm is expected for Tuesday afternoon Hot to very hot environment, being extremely hot in some parts of the state. West and northwest winds will blow at a speed between 10 and 25 km/h.

Meteored. Weather forecast for the most important cities in Baja California

According to Meteored, the climate in Baja California for this Wednesday, July 17, 2024 will be varied. In Tijuanathe skies will be clear during the day, but overcast in the early morning. Temperatures will range between 17°C and 24°C, reaching their peak at 13:00. The moderate wind from the west will have gusts of up to 34 km/h in the afternoon.

Mexicali clear skies during the day, with clouds in the early morning. Temperatures will vary between 30°C and 45°C, with a maximum at 17:00. Moderate winds from the southeast will reach gusts of 41 km/h at night.

In Covethe day will be mostly cloudy with intervals of weak rain in the early morning. Temperatures will be between 17°C and 24°C, with a maximum at 13:00. Moderate winds from the west will reach gusts of up to 31 km/h in the afternoon.

Tecate clear skies with clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will fluctuate between 17°C and 31°C, reaching their maximum at 3:00 p.m. Moderate winds from the west will reach gusts of 36 km/h in the afternoon.

The Rumorous One There will be clear skies during the day and cloudy skies in the early morning. Temperatures will vary between 22°C and 34°C, with a maximum at 3:00 p.m. The moderate easterly wind will reach gusts of 43 km/h in the afternoon.

In Rosarito, Skies will be clear, but overcast in the early morning. Temperatures will range between 17°C and 20°C, with a maximum at 10:00. Moderate winds from the west will reach gusts of up to 27 km/h in the morning.

Saint Quentin The sky will be overcast in the morning, sunny in the afternoon and with clouds and clearings around midnight. Temperatures will range from 18°C ​​to 24°C. Winds from the northwest will blow at a speed between 24 and 41 km/h.

San Felipe The sky will be sunny. Temperatures will range between 31°C and 36°C, while winds from the southeast will reach maximum gusts of 40 km/h.

It is worth mentioning that in San Diego, California, Clear skies and temperatures between 18°C ​​and 22°C are expected. The maximum temperature will be recorded at 11:00, with moderate winds from the west reaching gusts of up to 32 km/h in the afternoon.