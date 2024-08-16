Mexico City— The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) exposed irregularities by the Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office in the investigation of the murder of former rector Héctor Melesio Cuén, associated with the extradition of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada to the United States.

He also complained that U.S. authorities have not responded to 11 requests for information related to the flight in which the Sinaloa Cartel leader arrived at the Santa Teresa airport in New Mexico.

In a statement, the agency detailed anomalies by the Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office in the investigation of Cuén’s murder, which according to “El Mayo” was a consequence of the ambush they set for the drug lord.

“The autopsy did not correctly establish the immediate cadaveric signs, and the body preservation measures were not complied with, allowing an incineration that is contrary to forensic practices on homicide investigation.

“(Cuén’s) body has a severe hematoma on the head and he received four shots in the legs; the gas station video has sound and only one shot can be heard, while the three gas station employees do not report hearing any shots,” the FGR described.

In addition, the FGR indicated that the van in which Cuén was allegedly executed was not processed for criminal purposes, despite the fact that there were traces of blood in the back of the vehicle.

For the FGR, the transfer of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada was carried out in a plane with cloned registration, whose pilot hid the flight information in national territory.

Despite 11 requests for information from the US State Department, the Americans have not provided any data to date.

US authorities have not provided any information to the Prosecutor’s Office