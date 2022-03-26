Mike FrazziniStudio Head of Amazon Games Studiohe decided to leave their role at the head of the Amazon development studio to be able to “focus on the family”, according to what Bloomberg reported in these hours.

Shortly after the successful release of Lost Ark and the excellent results obtained with New World, games for which he represented a key and important element for development and success, Frazzini informed his colleagues yesterday, March 25, that he intends to leave their role in order to keep up with their own family.

“Mike has been with Amazon Games since the beginning and his leadership and persistence have helped build our video game business from the ground up,” Amazon spokesman Ryan Jones said in an official statement.

Lost Ark, an image of the new Amazon game that is enjoying considerable success

“Our recent successes with New World and Lost Ark are the result of a long-term, player-focused vision for the titles he helped solidify. We are grateful for all he has done and wish him the best.”

After a rather complicated start, Amazon Games Studio seems to have finally managed to find a good flow of development and releases, as evidenced by the excellent market responses to New World and Lost Ark. Frazzini practically helped build the videogame division Amazon since the beginning, so it has been a very important element in this. We do not know what are the family reasons that led him to make the decision to leave, nor if she intends to return to videogame development soon, we’ll see.