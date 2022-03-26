Shock in the world of music. The drummer of the band The Foo Fighters, Taylor Hawkins, has died on Friday night in Bogotá as confirmed by the band through its official Twitter account. In the same statement, the group has asked that the privacy of his family be respected.

Taylor Hawkins has died hours before he performed with the band at the Estereo Picnic, a music festival held on the outskirts of the city of Bogotá. The drummer died at the Casa Medina hotel, of the Four Seasons chain, where The Foo Fighters were staying. “The cause of death is yet to be established, according to versions of relatives, the death could be associated with the consumption of narcotic substances,” the Bogotá Metropolitan Police reported in a statement.

In the message, they have indicated that they are “devastated by the tragic and untimely loss” of Hawkings, 50, and have assured that “his musical spirit and contagious laughter” will live with the members of the band “forever”.

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect at this unimaginably difficult time,” the group added.

The fans of the band who were waiting in front of the stage for their concert at the Estereo Picnic, scheduled for eleven o’clock at night, saw how the organization of the festival communicated on the screens of the venue that due to a “very serious medical situation” Foo Fitghters were not going to act out. As the minutes passed, the tragic news of Hawkins’ death spread like wildfire.

The 50-year-old drummer was in the band along with singer Dave Grohl, bassist Nate Mendel, guitarist Pat Smear, guitarist Chris Shiflett and pianist and organist Rami Jaffee.