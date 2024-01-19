Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

The First Division League completes 50% of the current season’s journey, with the curtain coming down on the first round, with the holding of “Round 17” matches, which begins on Saturday with confrontations between Al-Orouba and Al-Arabi, Al-Taawoun and Dibba Al-Hisn, Dibba and Al-Rams, Gulf FC and Al-Jazira Al-Hamra, Gulf United and Al-Hamriyah, and will be completed. The round is Sunday with matches between Al-Dhaid and Al-Fujairah, United and Masafi, and City and Masfoot, while Al-Dhafra will be absent due to rest.

“Round 17” brings the total number of matches “played” in the league during the first round to 136 matches, after the previous 16 rounds witnessed the holding of 128 matches, which witnessed 369 goals being scored, on the way to the end of the current season, with the “Round 34” and final matches in Next May 24, at the end of the first league, the runner-up will advance to the “ADNOC Professional League”, while the last two places will be relegated to the “second league”.

At the end of the first round, attention is focused on the expected confrontation with Al-Orouba, the “winter champion,” which leads the league standings with 39 points, against its guest Al-Arabi, “4th,” who has 26 points. Al-Orouba, which is the only team without a loss in the league, achieved its twelfth victory in the round. Al-Arabi, which lacks the efforts of its captain Rashid Issa due to suspension, lost at its home stadium to Al-Taawoun 0-1.

Dibba Al-Hisn, “third” by the “direct confrontations” difference behind Al-Dhafra “runner-up”, each with 31 points, hopes to finish the first round in second place, when it is a guest of Al-Taawoun Al-Mutawada, which is in tenth place with 21 points.

The opportunity appears to be good for Dibba to advance to “fifth place” instead of the current “sixth” ranking, which has 23 points, when it welcomes its guest, Al-Rams, the last, who has 6 points, and “Al-Nawakhtha” scored a point from a 0-0 draw in the “derby” match in the round. The last match against Al-Fujairah, while Al-Rams, which was absent from the last round, won its last match against Al-Fujairah 4-1 in “Round 15”.

The race for the top scorer in the first round of the Premier League brings together 4 players, led by Tounani Afob, the Al Dhafra striker, who tops the list with 12 goals, and the Algerian Okasha Hamzawi, the Fujairah player, who has been absent from participating with the “Wolves”, since the “Round 13” match against Masfoot 4-0, with a score of 10. Goals, and the “duo” Al-Hassani Tamboura “Al-Orouba” and Alfosini Gassama, a Masfout player, each of whom scored 9 goals.

Saturday matches

Al-Orouba – Al-Arabi 17:00

Al-Taawoun – Dibba Al-Hisn 17:00

Dibba – Al Rams 17:00

Gulf FC – Al Jazeera Al Hamra 17:05

Gulf United – Al Hamriya 17:05

Sunday matches

Al Dhaid – Fujairah 17:00

United – Masafi 17:05

City – Voted 17:05