It's a party for Brabec

Recovering a ten-minute gap in the last stage of the 2024 Dakar Rally, in a total distance of 328 km from Al Ula to Yanbu, would have been a real feat for Ross Branch, who however produced an edition that was anything but disappointing . And in fact, for the Botswana-born pilot the goal was not achieved. In this way, Ricky Brabec can thus officially rejoice for the victory achieved in Saudi Arabia, the second in his career.

Honda also returns to success

For Branch there is the consolation of an excellent 2nd place on his Hero after a long battle with his rival, all while the Honda can enjoy the first success since 2021. On that occasion it was Kevin Benavides to bring the Japanese company to the top step of the podium, with the Argentinian winning the 12th and final race on the program today, distancing Toby Price and his brother Luciano by exactly one minute, the latter 14 seconds behind the KTM. A stage victory which also allows the Argentine to overtake Cornejo Florimo in the standings, finishing in fourth position ahead of Price. For his part, Brabec managed his lead by finishing in seventh place, almost 30 seconds ahead of Branch, ninth. A gap which therefore allowed the 32-year-old to be able to finish on a high note without taking excessive risks, reliving the emotions experienced in the 2020. In fact, that season he won his first Dakar (the first in Saudi Arabia), becoming Honda's hero at the same time. Thanks to the American's feat, Minato's company returned to victory for the first time since 1982. Furthermore, Honda can also rejoice for the presence on the podium of Adrien van Beveren, who had not particularly shone in the first stages but recovered in the second half of this edition, with some stage victories that took him up to third position. Among Italians it is worth highlighting the 47th place for Gioele Meonieven if the biggest regret remains in the retirement of Paolo Lucci during the seventh stage, when the blue voluntarily ended the test due to a physical problem. Unfortunately, this edition also saw the tragic death of Carles Falconwho died a few days after the fall in the second stage.

Dakar 2024, Motorcycle Ranking – Stage 12 (Top-10)

POS PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME / GAP 1 Kevin Benavides KTM 1:48.40 2 Toby Price KTM +1.00 3 Luciano Benavides Husqvarna +1.14 4 Adrien van Beveren Honda +1.25 5 Diego Llanos KTM +3.14 6 Romain Dumontier Husqvarna +3.23 7 Ricky Brabec Honda +3.31 8 Mathieu Doveze KTM +3.36 9 Ross Branch Hero +4.02 10 Bradley Cox KTM +4.19

Dakar 2024, Final Motorcycle Ranking (Top-10)